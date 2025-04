UNITED STATES AUTHORITIES have implemented stricter rules for foreign students – including J1 visa holders – and others planning to visit the US.

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) issued a statement last week to students traveling to the US on J1 visas about the potential risks of engaging in activism while abroad.

The warning came after several non-US citizens were arrested and threatened with deportation for participating in pro-Palestine protests at universities.

Education Minister Helen McEntee added that all visitors to the US should consider their social media history when going before Customs officials.

So today we’re asking: Have you reconsidered a trip to the US?