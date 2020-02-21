This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
University Hospital Galway kitchen operations suspended after dead mouse found

Food production for the hospital has been moved to Merlin Park University Hospital.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 21 Feb 2020, 4:37 PM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5016944
University Hospital Galway
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
University Hospital Galway
University Hospital Galway
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL GALWAY has temporarily stopped operations in its kitchen after a dead mouse was discovered during an inspection. 

A statement issued on behalf of the hospital today outlined that the pest control company working for the hospital identified that bait “had been interfered with close to the kitchen facilities” at the hospital last Thursday. 

The hospital immediately sought advice from the HSE’s environmental health team. 

A deep clean was carried out and additional inspections took place over the following days “with particular attention paid to the entry points to the kitchen”. 

During an inspection on Sunday, a dead mouse was found. 

“This has been an isolated incident and all inspections since this date have been clear,” the statement said.

Following advice from the HSE’s environment health team, food production has been moved to Merlin Park University Hospital. 

“Patients continue to receive a full selection of hot meals in UHG with one change which is that the main hot meal is served in the evening, rather than at lunchtime,” the statement said. 

“Our priority is to ensure the highest environmental standards while minimising the impact on our patients. We are undertaking the necessary works at the kitchen facility in UHG to enable the restoration of full catering there as quickly as possible.” 

University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital have an ongoing programme of pest control. 

“This is an important programme as many of the buildings on both campuses were constructed originally in the 1950s.” 

