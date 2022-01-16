#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 16 January 2022
Advertisement

University Hospital Limerick announce visiting ban due to Covid-19 outbreak

The hospital said three wards are currently affected, but they have restricted visits to all inpatient wards as a precautionary measure.

By Jane Moore Sunday 16 Jan 2022, 3:30 PM
32 minutes ago 2,495 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5656304
File photo of University Hospital Limerick.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo of University Hospital Limerick.
File photo of University Hospital Limerick.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL LIMERICK (UHL) has imposed a visiting ban on all inpatient wards due to an outbreak of Covid-19. 

In a statement from UL Hospitals Group, it said three wards at the hospital are currently affected, but visits to all inpatient wards have been restricted as a precautionary measure.

Restrictions on visits to the hospital’s emergency department, acute surgical assessment unit and acute medical assessment unit also remain in force.

It is unclear how many positive cases of the virus have been confirmed at the hospital.

UHL said it regrets any inconvenience or distress this causes patients and their loved ones, adding: “Our outbreak control team has convened and hospital management has decided it is now necessary to impose these measures in the interests of patient safety and keeping essential services open for all our patients.”

“We wish to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community.”

Exceptions to the ban include parents visiting children, people assisting “confused patients” who may be suffering from dementia, or those visiting on compassionate grounds for patients critically unwell or receiving end of life care.

These visits will be determined on a case-by-case basis, with all exemptions limited to one person per patient only.

The hospital has also appealed to members of the public not to visit patients outdoors on the grounds of the hospital as this can also present a Covid transmission risk. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

There were 10,753 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland this afternoon.

There were also 4,208 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Saturday.

As of 8am this morning, 965 people were in hospital with the virus, 88 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie