University Hospital Limerick announce visiting ban due to Covid-19 outbreak

UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL LIMERICK (UHL) has imposed a visiting ban on all inpatient wards due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

In a statement from UL Hospitals Group, it said three wards at the hospital are currently affected, but visits to all inpatient wards have been restricted as a precautionary measure.

Restrictions on visits to the hospital’s emergency department, acute surgical assessment unit and acute medical assessment unit also remain in force.

It is unclear how many positive cases of the virus have been confirmed at the hospital.

Exceptions include: parents visiting children, people assisting confused patients e.g. dimentia, on compassionate grounds for patients critically unwell or end of life (on a case by case basis). One person per patient. — UL Hospitals (@ULHospitals) January 16, 2022

UHL said it regrets any inconvenience or distress this causes patients and their loved ones, adding: “Our outbreak control team has convened and hospital management has decided it is now necessary to impose these measures in the interests of patient safety and keeping essential services open for all our patients.”

“We wish to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community.”

Exceptions to the ban include parents visiting children, people assisting “confused patients” who may be suffering from dementia, or those visiting on compassionate grounds for patients critically unwell or receiving end of life care.

These visits will be determined on a case-by-case basis, with all exemptions limited to one person per patient only.

The hospital has also appealed to members of the public not to visit patients outdoors on the grounds of the hospital as this can also present a Covid transmission risk.

There were 10,753 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland this afternoon.

There were also 4,208 positive antigen tests registered through the HSE website on Saturday.

As of 8am this morning, 965 people were in hospital with the virus, 88 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.