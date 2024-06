PROFESSOR KERSTIN MEY is set to resign as the President of University of Limerick, after a series of controversies centering around a property deal that has come under heavy scrutiny.

She will be moving into a professorship role at the University starting 1 September, a statement released this afternoon on behalf of the University Chancellor said.

Prof Mey took sick leave in March, and was not in attendance at several Oireachtas committee meetings that sought to address why UL’s governing authority agreed to pay significantly over market price for 20 student homes two years ago.

UL previously came under scrutiny for overspending on a former Dunnes Stores site in the city as well. It is facing €3 million charge for that overspend already.

The student accommodation deal is being looked into by the Comptroller and Auditor General and the Higher Education Authority has initiated a statutory review of UL’s general governance.

Mey previously sent an email to 2000 staff members saying that there had been an issue with the deal – which was to acquire homes built by a private developer at a site 3km from the college – and that as a result the University would have to absorb an impairment of €5.2 million in its financial accounts.