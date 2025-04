IRELAND IS SET to plunge into a spell of increasingly “unsettled” weather, Met Éireann has said, with heavy rain and flooding possible over the next few days.

Last night, a Status Yellow rain warning was issued for counties Cork and Kerry, with spells of heavy rain forecast.

It will come into effect at 11pm tonight and remain in place until noon on Friday.

Met Éireann warned that there is a possibility of localised flooding in both counties tomorrow as a result of the rain.

Elsewhere in Ireland tomorrow, it will be wet and breezy, with overnight showery rain continuing throughout the day.

The national forecaster added that Easter weekend will be “unsettled” with rain and showers until at least Monday.

The driest weather is expected later on Saturday and early on Easter Sunday.

A cloudy and damp start to Saturday has been forecast, with further outbreaks of rain on the way.

It will become generally drier as the day goes on but some patches of light rain will linger in some areas, mainly in the west.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range from 9 to 15 degrees, dipping to between 5 and 9 degrees overnight.

According to Met Éireann, there remains some “uncertainty” around the Easter Sunday forecast. However, current predictions suggest mainly dry conditions in the east with occasional sunny spells, while the west is likely to see cloudier skies and incoming rain.

Temperatures during the day should reach between 10 and 14 degrees, with nighttime lows of 7 to 9 degrees.

On Easter Monday, rain is forecast to clear from the northeast during the morning, making way for a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Daytime highs are expected to be between 11 and 14 degrees.