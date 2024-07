RTÉ HAS DECIDED a competition for tickets to tomorrow’s All-Ireland Football Final clash between Galway and Armagh will be run through email after viewers in Northern Ireland were unable to enter.

The Irish News reported this morning that viewers in the north would not be able to enter into tonight’s traditional competition on ‘Up For The Match’ and that the broadcaster was considering scrapping it all together.

However, after consideration, RTÉ confirmed to The Journal that all viewers will be able to enter the competition for the prized tickets through email.

Outstanding complications due to conflicting regulations around competitions and gambling in both jurisdictions has resulted in many competitions on the station excluding northern viewers.

This was due to happen again on tonight’s episode of Up For The Match, despite Armagh reaching the final for the first time since 2003.

A spokesperson for RTÉ said that all terms and conditions will be detailed during the airing of tonight’s programme.