Bulls 21

Leinster 20

The Bulls celebrate their last-play scrum penalty which led to David Kriel's winning kick against Leinster. Steve Haag Sports / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO / Christiaan Kotze/INPHO

A MONSTER SCRUM after the final hooter ended Leinster’s unbeaten run in this year’s United Rugby Championship, allowing David Kriel to line up an 84th-minute penalty to give the Vodacom Bulls a dramatic 21-20 victory at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night.

The scrum, when Leinster simply had to get the ball in and out, and put it over the sideline, was a massive moment that changed the game, just minutes after forgotten man Ross Byrne looked to have given his side a famous first victory in the Pretoria altitude with a 43-metre penalty.

In a game that was nowhere near the contest it was billed to be, it was Leinster’s impressive defence that dismantled the Bulls attack, while impressive performances from the likes of Will Connors, Jordie Barrett and hometown boy RG Snyman made the Bulls look ordinary in their own fortress.

Considering Leinster were missing so many players after the Six Nations, coach Leo Cullen will be disappointed but not dismayed as they almost conquered the Highveld curse that cost them last year in the semi-final.

Ospreys 43

Connacht 40

Double try-scorer Daniel Kasende is tackled by Caolin Blade. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Connacht almost staged the fightback of the season as they had the Ospreys on the ropes in the 86th minute going for the win having at one stage trailed by 24 points.

Advertisement

The men in green had no right to be in the conversation after conceding five tries and falling behind 38-14 with only four minutes of the second half gone, yet by the end they were the dominant force having matched their hosts try for try in a 12-try extravaganza.

The upshot of it all was the Ospreys moved up from 13th to seventh in the race for a play-off place and Connacht, despite picking up two points, dropped to 12th. It was a remarkable evening’s entertainment.

It went right down to the wire in the end with Connacht twice getting the chance to kick deep into the home 22 from penalties for a final shot at glory.

Finally, in the 86th minute, a loose ball at a Connacht breakdown allowed Adam Beard, of all people, to pick up the loose ball and kick it off the field to claim victory for the Ospreys.

Dragons 30

Ulster 34

Match-winner Scott Wilson with his Player of the Match award. Mike Jones / INPHO Mike Jones / INPHO / INPHO

Ulster stung the Dragons with a late salvo to come from behind and claim a 34-30 victory at Rodney Parade.

In doing so, it was the first time Ulster had claimed back-to-back wins since October. The win will boost the side’s hopes of reaching the play-offs in what is a wide-open race for a knockout berth.

Ulster began the day just three points off the play-off places so a win will do their chances no harm at all. The way in which they fought back in the second half will also provide head coach Richie Murphy plenty to enthuse over.

Scott Wilson was the late hero for Ulster, his converted try giving them a one-point advantage which was consolidated by a further penalty by John Cooney.

For full match reports, reaction and analysis, as well as a review podcast on Monday, check out The 42′s award-winning sports coverage.