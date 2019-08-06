This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 6 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This is a major violation': US officially labels China a 'currency manipulator'

President Donald Trump accused China of deliberately and improperly weakening its currency.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Aug 2019, 7:26 AM
1 hour ago 9,395 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4753633
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE UNITED STATES has formally accused China of manipulating its currency, marking the second major escalation in the two countries’ spiraling trade war in just 24 hours.

Washington’s sudden move came as the China government allowed the yuan to fall below 7 to the dollar for the first time in about a decade.

Wall Street yesterday posted its worst one-day losses of 2019 as hope of any near-term resolution to the trade war appeared to slide out of view.

In a Twitter outburst, Trump described the move as “a major violation” and accused Beijing of weakening the yuan “to steal our businesses and factories.”

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, “under the auspices of President Trump, has today determined that China is a currency manipulator,” the Treasury Department said in a statement last night.

As a result, Mnuchin will engage the International Monetary Fund “to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China’s latest actions,” the statement said.

The new designation is largely symbolic, since it calls for consultations with countries found to be manipulating their currencies.

But it could gain teeth if the US Commerce Department begins imposing tariffs on countries found to be undervaluing their currencies, as that department said earlier this year it plans to do.

Chinese state media also announced yesterday that Beijing had suspended purchases of American farm exports.

The yuan’s weakening came just days after Trump announced plans to raise tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese imports starting 1 September, accusing Beijing of failing to live up to commitments in trade negotiations.

That would mean virtually all of the roughly $660 billion in goods exchanged annually between China and the United States are subject to trade barriers.

- © AFP 2019 with reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie