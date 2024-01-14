Poll: Are you following the US presidential race?

WITH THE REPUBLICAN Iowa caucus vote set to test the strength of Donald Trump’s lead as frontrunner for the party’s nomination, the 2024 US presidential race is starting to heat up.

While it looks unlikely that any candidate can topple Trump’s lead, stranger things have happened in the world of US politics, and Trump is facing a slew of federal and state criminal charges in the courts.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is the assumed Democratic nominee. The Democrats will hold their first primary election in South Carolina in February.

Both parties will only nominate their candidate for the presidency in the summer, and the general election itself will be held on 5 November.

So, with a long campaign trail to go, we want to know, are you paying attention to the US presidential race this year?

