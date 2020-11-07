US Election: Here are the main points to know this morning

A bicyclist stops to look at the red, white and blue lights illuminating San Francisco City Hall

ALMOST THERE.

Joe Biden is on the verge of becoming the 46th president of the United States but it’s not official yet.

Counts are still ongoing in key states and a Donald Trump win can’t be ruled out just yet.

We’re waiting on results from Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona (even though that has been projected for Biden by AP and Fox News).

North Carolina and Alaska are not called either but Trump will take both and are not seen as battleground states.

When taking Arizona into the fold, Biden has secured 264 electoral college votes (he needs 270).

Here’s a rundown of the key things to know from the results so far:

Counting continues in the key states of Georgia, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Biden is on 264 electoral college votes – according to projections from the Associated Press that include the state of Arizona and its 11 electoral college votes.

Why is all of this taking so long, you ask? The pandemic, mainly.

Joe Biden has made an address to the US nation, and said “the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story”, as he walked of winning the election.

has made an address to the US nation, and said “the numbers tell us a clear and convincing story”, as he walked of winning the election. Donald Trump yesterday made a number of illogical and baseless remarks about how the election was conducted in a press conference at the White House.

about how the election was conducted in a press conference at the White House. Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with Covid-19 .

. A former astronaut has taken a Senate seat previously held by John McCain.

