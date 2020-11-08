US Election: Here are the main points to know this morning

From left, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Harris, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on stage together last night Source: AP/PA Images

IT’S BEEN A long week, but we now have a winner.

Joe Biden was declared the 46th president of the United States yesterday evening.

Counts are still ongoing in key states and but with current projections President Donald Trump will not to be able to catch Biden.

Here’s a rundown of the key things to know from the results so far:

here. Joe Biden secured over 270 electoral college votes, meaning he cannot be caught and will become the 46th president of the United States.

Kamala Harris will become the first woman and the first black woman to hold the office of vice president.

In his victory speech, Biden has promised to unite Americans and to heal divisions after what he called a clear and "convincing" victory over Donald Trump.

Biden was declared the winner in the crucial state of Pennsylvania. That was enough to put him over the line.

Biden also won the state of Nevada yesterday evening, meaning he has secured a total of 290 electoral college votes to Trump's 214.

Trump, meanwhile, remained bullish about baseless allegations of mass voter fraud, which he says cost him the election. There is no evidence to support his claims.

Messages of support have been pouring from Ireland to the United States as Joe Biden is set to become the next president of the US.

Locals in Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina have been celebrating his election as President of the United States.

Counting continues in the other key states of Georgia, Arizona.

? We take a look here. Here are the state result projections at the moment.