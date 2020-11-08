#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 8 November 2020
Advertisement

US Election: Here are the main points to know this morning

Joe Biden has won the US election. Here’s what you need to know.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 8 Nov 2020, 7:38 AM
18 minutes ago 1,745 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5259847

election-2020-biden From left, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Harris, President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden on stage together last night Source: AP/PA Images

IT’S BEEN A long week, but we now have a winner. 

Joe Biden was declared the 46th president of the United States yesterday evening. 

Counts are still ongoing in key states and but with current projections President Donald Trump will not to be able to catch Biden. 

Here’s a rundown of the key things to know from the results so far:

  • Keep up with our live coverage here
  • Joe Biden secured over 270 electoral college votes, meaning he cannot be caught and will become the 46th president of the United States.
  • Kamala Harris will become the first woman and the first black woman to hold the office of vice president.
  • In his victory speech, Biden has promised to unite Americans and to heal divisions after what he called a clear and “convincing” victory over Donald Trump.
  • Biden was declared the winner in the crucial state of Pennsylvania. That was enough to put him over the line.
  • Biden also won the state of Nevada yesterday evening, meaning he has secured a total of 290 electoral college votes to Trump’s 214.
  • Trump, meanwhile, remained bullish about baseless allegations of mass voter fraud, which he says cost him the election. There is no evidence to support his claims.
  • Messages of support have been pouring from Ireland to the United States as Joe Biden is set to become the next president of the US.
  • Locals in Joe Biden’s ancestral home of Ballina have been celebrating his election as President of the United States.
  • Counting continues in the other key states of Georgia, Arizona.
  • How might the election shape American responses to the economic crisis? We take a look here.
  • Here are the state result projections at the moment.

Related Reads

08.11.20 LIVE: Celebrations across the US as Biden delivers election victory speech
07.11.20 The key moments from an epic US presidential election count over the past four days

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie