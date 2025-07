THE US WILL send air defence ‘patriot missiles’ to Ukraine, but President Donald Trump asserted that Europe would be paying the bill, two weeks after placing an apparent arms embargo on the country.

Speaking to reporters, Trump slammed the President Vladimir Putin for talking “nice, and then he bombs everybody in the evening”. He accused the Russian leader of throwing “bullshit” at Washington’s peace talks.

Last night’s announcement is a U-turn from a decision earlier this month to pause arm deliveries to Kyiv, instead announcing a new deal which would involve NATO paying the US for some of the weapons it sends to Ukraine.

“We basically are going to send them various pieces of very sophisticated military, and they’re going to pay us 100% for them,” Trump claimed.

Patriot missiles are the US' primary surface-to-air defence weapons and operate from a mobile unit. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The number of patriot missiles, which are the US’ primary surface-to-air defence weapons and operate from a mobile unit, have yet to be decided, Trump said. He added that the country “desperately need” the arms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week urged the US to send the weapons, claiming a deal with the US was close.

Trump claimed that the EU and other Nato members would be paying for the weapons, on behalf of Ukraine, and claimed that it would not cost the US. “It’ll be business for us,” Trump said.

Today, the US special envoy to Ukraine will start his latest trip to Kyiv and Trump set to meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Washington. Asked is further Russian sanctions are to be imposed, the US President said it would depend on today’s events.

Includes reporting by AFP