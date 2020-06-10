This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump rules out changing names of US military bases named after Confederate leaders

The demand for renaming the bases gathered momentum in the wake of protests.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 10:08 PM
45 minutes ago 6,297 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5119699
Image: Patrick Semansky/PA Images
Image: Patrick Semansky/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has ruled out a change to US military bases named after Confederate leaders in the US  Civil War.

The demand for renaming the bases gathered momentum in the wake of mass protests across the United States against police brutality and racism against African-Americans.

Ten bases named after generals from the secessionist South, which lost the Civil War and its effort to preserve slavery, are in the spotlight.

They include Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas and Fort Benning in Georgia.

But Trump pushed back on pressure to rid public places of reminders of the once pro-slavery South.

“These monumental and very powerful bases have become part of a great American heritage, and a history of winning, victory, and freedom,” he said in a tweet that was also read out by his spokeswoman at a press conference.

“My administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and fabled military installations. Our history as the greatest nation in the world will not be tampered with,” he wrote.

Anger from anti-racism protesters has also focused on statues of southern Civil War heroes and most lately a statue of explorer Christopher Columbus, who opened the Americas to European settlement.

A statue of Columbus in Boston was beheaded today, following the vandalising of another statue of the Italian in Richmond, Virginia, earlier this week.

The incidents come as pressure builds in the US to rid the country of monuments associated with racism following massive demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis last month.

Italian explorer Columbus, long hailed by school textbooks as the discoverer of “The New World” is considered by many to have spurred years of genocide against indigenous groups in the Americas.

He is regularly denounced in a similar way to Civil War generals of the pro-slavery south.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dozens of American cities have over the years replaced Columbus Day in October – which became a federal holiday in 1937 – with a day of tribute to “indigenous peoples.” 

But Boston and New York, which have large Italian-origin communities, have resisted the move.

In Ireland, People Before Profit have called for a memorial to Colmbus near Spanish Arch in Galway to be removed as a show of solidarity with Black Lives Matter Protests.

Meanwhile, Nascar also announced it would prohibit the Confederate flag from races in future.

- © AFP 2020 with additional reporting by Stephen McDermott

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie