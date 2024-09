The Taoiseach has said the US should ask “what more can we do” after President Joe Biden reiterated his commitment to a ceasefire deal in the Middle East this afternoon at the UN.

Biden’s comments came as Israeli bombing of Lebanon killed over 500 people including 50 children in just 48 hours.

The Taoiseach was asked this afternoon whether US arming of Israel was the “elephant in the room” in relation to the escalating crisis in the Middle East, as the death toll in Gaza nears 41,500.

Harris was speaking to media on the grounds of the United Nations headquarters shortly after Joe Biden had just delivered what will be his final address to the UN General Assembly.

In his speech, Biden called for a diplomatic solution as Israel strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, warning against a “full-scale war”.

Since 7 October last year, the US has supplied Israel with more than 10,000 highly destructive 2,000-pound bombs and thousands of missiles.

Just last month, the US signed a $20bn dollar weapons deal with Israel, which included fighter jets and other military.

The Taoiseach was cautious in his response when asked about the US’s involvement and said he was conscious of respecting the fact that other countries have to decide their foreign policy.

“I wouldn’t appreciate another country telling us our foreign policy or telling us how to proceed, but I know how hard President Biden has worked to try and bring about a ceasefire,” the Taoiseach said.

“What I do say at a broad level, and I say it consistently, is I don’t believe the world is doing everything it possibly can to bring about a cessation of violence,” Harris said.

“And I do think, after the extraordinary, grim analysis, if one was needed, that we’ve seen today at the UN General Assembly by Secretary General Guterres, I do think there’s an onus on all of us, on Ireland, on the European Union and the United States of America, on every country that says it wants a ceasefire, to say, what more can we do?”

Meanwhile, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said the flow of weapons should stop.

When asked if an appeal should be made to the US to stop the flow of weapons, he said: “

Well I have said that already. The flow of weaponry is obviously an issue in terms of Israel’s position in terms of continuing the war.”

He added however that people had to be “realistic” about the political realities in the US.

“I think the fact that we’re in the midst of a presidential election is having a bearing on this also in so far as people waiting out, if you like the outcomes of the election,” Martin said.

He added that the situation in the Middle East is not simple and that he has no doubt the US is doing everything it can to broker a ceasefire.

“I think the flow of weapons should cease. We need urgently a ceasefire but there are broader issues here and that’s a big concern. That’s why we’re all doing everything collectively possible to de-escalate.”

The Tánaiste added that he is picking up a “real sense of anxiety” from his conversations with other foreign ministers while at the UN in relation to the escalating violence in the Middle East.