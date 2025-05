A VACANT BUILDING across the road from the Grand Canal in Dublin 6 has partially collapsed.

The Dublin Fire Brigade was called to the scene of the damaged premises this morning.

No injuries were reported.

The fire service secured the scene and called in the assistance of the Dangerous Buildings section of Dublin City Council, which is tasked with inspecting structures or places that are or could become dangerous.

The building is located on Canal Road between Rathmines Road Lower and Ranelagh Road.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said: “Dublin Fire Brigade was called at 0820 hrs to reports of a building collapse off the Canal Road in Dublin 6.”

“Firefighters from Dolphins Barn fire station responded to the incident and on arrival a partial collapse was found by crews of a vacant building,” it said.

“No injuries were reported,” it confirmed.

“Firefighters made the scene safe and the assistance of the Dangerous Buildings section of Dublin City Council was requested. The scene was handed over at 0929 hrs.”