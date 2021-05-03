#Open journalism No news is bad news

128 Covid-19 patients in hospital as vaccine doses top 1.6 million

The HSE is due to reveal details of its revised vaccination plan this week.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 3 May 2021, 12:17 PM
48 minutes ago 8,238 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5427176
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THERE ARE FEWER than 130 people in hospital with Covid-19 at the moment.

As of 8pm last night, 128 Covid-19 patients are in hospital with 41 in intensive care.

16 patients are in Tallaght Hospital, 14 in the Mater Hospital and 12 in St James’s Hospital. 

In vaccine news, the CEO of the HSE Paul Reid said that more than 1.6 million doses have been administered so far.

Reid said there has been “great momentum” on vaccinations with almost 200,000 doses administered last week. 

“Our revised plan will aim to continue momentum & work down through the ages with available supplies,” Reid said on Twitter.

The HSE is due to reveal details of its revised vaccination plan this week. Version 27 of the vaccination plan will be based on the most recent advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

Reid said on RTÉ radio yesterday that the HSE is looking ahead to May and June “to get clarity from major suppliers… what are the delivery dates? What are the suppliers? How predictable can they be?”

“We know we had a really rocky delivery, particularly from AstraZeneca. Johnson & Johnson is the new vaccine on the block. We have to see how they behave in terms of delivery.

“So that’s the first thing we’re doing. Then we’re looking through all of the ages and the profiles and how we revise that new plan.”

There was one further death and 402 new Covid-19 cases reported in Ireland last night. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

