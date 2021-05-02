Coronavirus: One further death and 402 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 402 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland, public health officials have said.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also confirmed that one more person with Covid-19 has died.

This now brings the total Covid-19 death toll to 4,906 and the total number of confirmed cases to 249,838.

Of the cases notified today:

220 are men / 182 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31.5 years old

As of 8am today, 127 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU.

There have been six additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health also said that as of Friday, 30 April 1,130,958 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

441,821 people have received their second dose.

‘Good momentum’

Earlier today, HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said the vaccination rollout is reaching “a point of really good momentum”.

Speaking on the This Week programme on RTÉ Radio 1, he said between 220,000 and 240,000 jabs could be administered over the coming week.

The HSE is currently working on a revised vaccination plan based on the most recent advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

“The momentum is there and what we’re really doing now this weekend is looking at how do we keep that,” he said.

Reid said the HSE is looking ahead to May and June “to get clarity from major suppliers… what are the delivery dates? What are the suppliers? How predictable can they be?”

“We know we had a really rocky delivery, particularly from AstraZeneca. Johnson & Johnson is the new vaccine on the block. We have to see how they behave in terms of delivery.

“So that’s the first thing we’re doing. Then we’re looking through all of the ages and the profiles and how we revise that new plan.”

Donegal

At a Department of Health briefing on Friday, public health officials raised concerns about the high incidence rate of the virus in parts of Donegal and the levels of compliance with public health measures in the county.

Speaking on The Week in Politics yesterday, Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said the county needs more walk-in test centres, more vaccination centres and “an upsurge in effort by the government”.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last night held a meeting with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan and local Donegal politicians to discuss additional resources for Donegal.

Today, Reid said the meeting was “very helpful”.

“From our perspective, we already have we do have a test site in Letterkenny which is a walk-in facility, but equally following on from yesterday’s meeting we’ll continue to look at further walk-in sites,” he said.

But while he said, “testing is our second line of defence, and it’s an important one… public health measures are actually the fourth line defence, not just in Donegal but all across the country”.