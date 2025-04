ACTOR VAL KILMER has died at the age of 65, the New York Times has reported.

Kilmer, who played prominent roles in Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone and Batman Forever, died of pneumonia in Los Angeles, his daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told The New York Times.

Originally a stage actor, Kilmer got his start on the big screen with Cold War spoof Top Secret! in 1984.

The star came to fame for playing the competitive naval aviator Tom “Iceman” Kazansky alongside Tom Cruise in Tony Scott’s 1986 mega box-office hit Top Gun.

A versatile actor whose career spanned decades, Kilmer got a shot at leading man roles in Oliver Stone’s The Doors and took a turn as the masked Gotham vigilante in Batman Forever, playing Bruce Wayne after Michael Keaton and before George Clooney.

Kilmer also starred as the gunslinger Doc Holliday in Tombstone and master thief Chris Shiherlis in Michael Mann’s 1995 thriller Heat.​

He works harder than most actors to make it look believable,” Tombstone director George Cosmatos told the Los Angeles Times in 1993, speaking on Kilmer.

“He’s in the ranks of the great actors in America like [Al] Pacino or De Niro.”

Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and Val, a stirring documentary about his life that premiered at Cannes in July 2021, showed him needing a breathing tube.

He recently returned to movie theaters in 2022 with a cameo reprising his role as Iceman in “Top Gun: Maverick”, the long-awaited sequel to the 1986 hit.