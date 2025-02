A MAN ACCUSED of stabbing another man several times in a Valentine’s Day attack in Limerick, told a court he was “not a risk” to the public.

Syrian born, Moudar Friha, (23), with an address at Fuchisa Avenue, Caherdavin, Limerick, appeared before a special weekend sitting of Limerick District Court, on Saturday.

Mr Friha is charged with possession of a knife and with assault causing harm to the alleged victim, at Caherdavin Park, last Friday, February 14th.

The alleged victim, who cannot be named due to reporting restrictions imposed by a judge, was allegedly stabbed by Mr Friha eight times, including to his stomach, to his side, to one of his arms, and to one of his thighs.

Detective Garda Ronan Humphreys told the court, that after he arrested and charged Mr Friha, the accused “made no reply” to the charges.

During a contested bail hearing before Judge Patricia Harney, Det Garda Humphreys alleged that, in his opinion, if granted bail, Mr Friha would “commit further serious offences”.

Outlining the alleged facts, Det Garda Humphreys said the accused called to the alleged victim’s home last Friday and asked for him for a cigarette and to go for a walk.

At the park, Mr Friha began acting strange, asking weird questions of the man, speaking in Arabic and staring at the man, the court heard.

When the alleged victim began walking away from Mr Friha, the accused followed him.

Det Garda Humphreys alleged Mr Friha “tackled” the man and “stabbed him once in the stomach, twice in the arm, once in his side, and three times in the thigh”.

The alleged victim told gardaí he initially felt a pain but thought he had been punched, and he then noticed blood and felt a pain in his leg, the court heard.

“He was taken to UHL where he remains. His injuries are described as serious but not life threatening,” said Det Garda Humphreys.

The Det Garda agreed with Mr Friha’s barrister, junior counsel, Liam Carroll, that members of An Garda Siochana had visited the accused’s house four hours prior to the alleged stabbing, after a family member had contacted services about the accused’s mental health.

Detective Garda Humphreys said Gardaí spoke to Mr Friha at his home and he appeared to be placid, and Gardai were not concerned at that stage.

Detective Garda Humphreys further objected to bail, on the grounds of the “nature and strength” of the alleged evidence against the accused, which included blood-stained clothing, a knife, and, he said the attack was “unprovoked”.

“The State believes there is a huge risk of reoffending if given bail due to the manner of this attack, the premeditation involved and the planned execution of it. It is also believed he is a huge risk to the public at large,” alleged Det Garda Humphreys.

Mr Friha’s barrister, Mr Carroll, put it to the Det Garda that the location of the alleged stabbing attack was not covered by CCTV, and the witness replied that Gardai were presently canvassing CCTV in the area.

Detective Garda Humphreys agreed with Mr Carroll, that as far as he was presently aware, there were no eye witnesses to the alleged attack.

The Det Garda also agreed with Mr Carroll that the accused had said he “felt the alleged victim was giving him threatening eyes”.

In court, Mr Carroll asked Mr Friha, appearing in the witness box, if he felt threatened by the alleged victim, and he replied: “Yes, sir, by his eyes.”

Mr Carroll asked Mr Friha if he felt he would be a risk to anyone if he was granted bail.

“No, not a risk,” the accused replied.

Garda Inspector Barry Manton objected to bail in the “strongest terms”.

“This individual armed himself with a knife, coaxed the victim outside and proceeded to stab him,” alleged Inspector Manton.

The Inspector said it was the State’s view that the accused may have been suffering from a “delusion” at the time and that “there is an extreme risk to the public if this individual is granted bail”.

Judge Harney said Mr Friha must enjoy the presumption of innocence, however she said she was satisfied to refuse him bail, given the seriousness of the charges, the nature and strength of the alleged evidence, and “that such a refusal is reasonably considered necessary to prevent the commission of a serious offence taking place”.

Judge Harney imposed reporting restrictions in respect of the alleged injured party only.

She directed Mr Friha receive all and any necessary medical and or psychiatric assistance from the State and remanded him in custody to appear before Limerick District Court via video-link on Tuesday, February 18th.