#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 13 October 2021
Advertisement

Tánaiste warns other countries about doing deals with UK until 'they can keep their promises'

The Tanaiste said comments from Dominic Cummings indicate Boris Johnson’s administration ‘acted in bad faith’.

By Press Association Wednesday 13 Oct 2021, 1:08 PM
1 hour ago 7,963 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5573510
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has warned political leaders not to enter any agreements with the British Government until they are confident it will keep its promises.

Varadkar was speaking after Dominic Cummings indicated the British Government never planned to stick to the Brexit deal.

Boris Johnson’s former adviser claimed the UK Government always intended to “ditch” the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Cummings said in a series of tweets that he had planned to get the Prime Minister to “ditch the bits we didn’t like” after beating Labour in the 2019 general election.

The Tanáiste told RTE Morning Ireland: “I saw those comments; I hope Dominic Cummings is speaking for himself and not for the British Government.

“But those comments are very alarming because that would indicate that this is a Government, an administration, that acted in bad faith and that message needs to be heard around the world.

“If the British Government doesn’t honour its agreements, it doesn’t adhere to treaties it signs, that must apply to everyone else too.

“At the moment they’re going around the world, they’re trying to negotiate new trade agreements… Surely the message must go out to all countries around the world that this is a British Government that doesn’t necessarily keep its word and doesn’t necessarily honour the agreements it makes.

Related Reads

13.10.21 Northern Ireland Protocol: EU to unveil proposals aimed at resolving entrenched standoff
13.10.21 Boris Johnson did not understand his own Brexit deal, Dominic Cummings claims

“And you shouldn’t make any agreements with them until such time as you’re confident that they keep their promises, and honour things, for example, like the protocol.”

It comes as the EU is set to outline a range of proposals aimed at resolving the political stand-off over the protocol.

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has promised the measures will be “very far-reaching” and address issues over the movement of agri-food goods and medicines across the Irish Sea.

The proposals are expected to significantly reduce the number of checks required on goods being shipped into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the EU has listened to Northern Ireland and will announce “far-reaching proposals” to respond to “very real concerns” about the protocol.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He tweeted: “I hope today can be a day to improve relations with NI business and Unionist community in particular. EU making a big effort here.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie