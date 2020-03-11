This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar to raise issue of undocumented Irish in US during meeting with Trump

Varadkar will commence his US St Patrick’s Day trip in Washington DC.

By Press Association Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 6:56 AM
53 minutes ago 2,395 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5041291
Image: PA
Image: PA

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will seek to get an update from President Donald Trump on the situation facing the undocumented Irish in America while on his St Patrick’s Day visit to Washington.

Varadkar will commence his US St Patrick’s Day trip in Washington DC today.

Speaking ahead of the trip, he said he will use his meetings with President Trump and other senior US politicians “to emphasise the strength and importance of Irish-US bilateral relations, particularly our economic ties”.

He added: “I intend to discuss issues including EU-UK relations, Northern Ireland and the US role in protecting the Good Friday Agreement.”

A bill which could give Irish citizens access to thousands of US visas every year was passed by the US House of Representatives on Monday.

The plan to add to the E-3 visa programme will now be voted on by the US Senate.

Varadkar said: “There was positive news this week in relation to the legislation to expand the E3 Visa programme, and I look forward to getting an update on how we can resolve the situation facing the undocumented Irish in America.

“This is a relationship that cannot be taken for granted and I intend to use my visit to Washington DC to deepen these ties, while also promoting EU-US relations.”

Varadkar will attend the traditional Irish Funds Gala and the House Speaker’s luncheon on Capitol Hill.

President Trump will not be attending the lunch, which is being hosted by the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Trump has blamed his non-attendance at the lunch on Ms Pelosi, pointing to the impeachment inquiry launched by the Democrat-led House last year.

Later on Thursday afternoon, Varadkar will join Trump and his wife Melania for the traditional Shamrock Ceremony at the White House, and will attend the Ambassador’s St Patrick’s Day Reception that evening.

On Thursday morning, he will be hosted for breakfast by Vice President Mike Pence.

Last year, Varadkar, who is gay, was praised for speaking about being judged by his political actions and not his sexual orientation when he spoke at the event with Pence.

Pence has been criticised for his views on LGBT rights.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill have cancelled their St Patrick’s Day trip to Washington over Covid-19.

Related Read

10.03.20 Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to enter 'detailed' talks on government formation as 'equal partners'

Foster said on Tuesday they had decided “not to travel to Washington for the St Patrick’s Day receptions”.

She said: “Whilst it is an enormous opportunity to showcase Northern Ireland in DC, our priority is dealing with the spread of coronavirus.”

Foster and O’Neill will attend a Cobra meeting in London today to discuss the response of UK authorities to Covid-19.

As last night, there are 16 cases in Northern Ireland and a total of 34 cases in the Republic of Ireland.

On Tuesday, President Trump said Americans should remain calm in the face of fear about the spread of coronavirus in the US.

He said: “It will go away, just stay calm.”

TheJournal.ie’s Political Correspondent Christina Finn will be bringing you all the latest updates from Leo Varadkar’s visit to Washington DC this week, including his meeting with US President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date by following @christinafinn8@TJ_Politics  and TheJournal.ie’s Facebook page

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie