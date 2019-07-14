This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 14 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Greek finance minister Varoufakis in fracas with French police officer at Paris airport

Yanis Varoufakis claimed the officer pushed him, grabbed his passport and told him to stand against the wall.

By AFP Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 2:14 PM
24 minutes ago 1,973 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4723822
Image: Nikolas Georgiou/PA Images
Image: Nikolas Georgiou/PA Images

GREEK ECONOMIST AND former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis has accused French police of “violent” behaviour over a passport check at Paris’ main airport.

Varoufakis told AFP he had just landed at Charles de Gaulle airport on a flight from Athens when a police officer standing near the plane ramp asked to see his passport.

Varoufakis said he complied, but claims the officer then stuck his elbows out as he tried to pass.

“The moment our elbows touched, he reacted violently,” the economist said.

“(He) manhandled me, using physical violence,” Varoufakis told AFP, adding that the officer pushed him, grabbed his passport and told him to stand against the wall.

According to a source with knowledge of the incident, a frontier police officer had been sent to check passports just outside the aircraft for passengers who boarded the Aegean Airlines flight in Athens, after it originally took off from Cairo.

The source said Varoufakis had tried to “barge” through and “adopted a threatening attitude”.

In a video of the scene, apparently taken by a passenger, Varoufakis tells the officer: “You are a disgrace to the French nation… you blocked my way and then pushed me.”

“I am not following you… I do not trust you. You are violent, and you are rude. I want to speak to a superior officer,” he says, irately pacing up and down the corridor.

“You are a problematic member of the police force. A disgrace to your nation. So, bring somebody else here,” he says.

Two additional superior officers had to be summoned before Varoufakis’ passport was eventually returned.

“I am formally requesting a formal apology from the French police,” he said.

One of the officers said he also plans to lodge a complaint against Varoufakis.

Airport officials could not immediately be reached for comment today.

A former finance minister under leftist prime minister Alexis Tsipras in 2015, Varoufakis last week became a member of Greece’s parliament, one of nine lawmakers elected by his anti-austerity MeRA25 party in general elections.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie