Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 0°C Tuesday 22 November 2022
Advertisement

'Stop killing us': anger and loss at vigil for LGBTQ club shooting in Colorado

‘We need to stop the political agenda against the LGBTQ community,’ one person told the crowd.

31 minutes ago 1,039 Views 2 Comments
Image: PA

THERE WERE TEARS, hugs, anger and some smiles at a park in Colorado Springs yesterday, when hundreds gathered to pay tribute to the victims of a murderous gunman who stormed an LGBTQ club.

Groups huddled clutching candles, sharing memories of the five people whose lives were ended in the horrific violence of Saturday night, the latest example of a deadly mass shooting in America.

Other sobbed as speakers deplored the killing that they blamed on baseless hatred of people slain simply for who they loved.

“We shouldn’t have to be here tonight,” Allie Porter told the crowd.

“This isn’t fair to them or any single one of you. We shouldn’t have to be here. This shouldn’t have had to happen.”

At the foot of a crumbling bandstand stood pictures of five people whose lives were cut short when bullets ripped through Club Q on Saturday just before midnight, shattering a safe haven for the city’s gay community.

Some on the stage shared memories of the victims, evoking smiles that turned into choked sobs, as the realisation of loss hit anew.

There were signs with messages like “Hate has no home here” and some speakers lashed out at what they said was the hateful rhetoric of right-wing politicians, which was amped up in the weeks before the midterm elections.

“We need to stop the political agenda against the LGBTQ community,” burlesque performer Bunny Bee told the crowd.

“Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people in America continue to face discrimination in their daily lives because of anti-gay, anti-LGBTQ political agendas,” Bee said.

“We need to continue to fight the hate, the politicians endangering the lives of this community.”

Fellow performer Jimmy Gomez-Beisch said the intolerance had to end.

“Stop killing us. The violence just needs to stop. The hate needs to stop. We need to come together as a human race.”

Many gave testimony about how they had found the loving support they needed to become comfortable with their identity through the tight-knit LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs, and particularly at Club Q.

And it was that loving support that several speakers said they wanted to channel in the wake of the tragedy.

“I want everyone here to remember that you are loved,” one speaker named Cole said.

“You are wanted, you are not a waste of space. We belong here. We have every right to exist.”

Bunnie Phantom, a 25-year-old body piercer, told AFP that the community was strong enough to overcome the awfulness of mass murder.

“I’m so glad that everybody was able to come together,” she said.

“To see everybody here, to have the support and representation in the community… literally means the world to me.”

When it reopens, Phantom said, she will be back at Club Q.

“Absolutely, just for the support and just because it’s still my safe space,” she said.

“I’m not gonna hide because of this.”

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie