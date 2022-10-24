Visiting restrictions reinstated at Cork hospital due to Covid-19

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Updated 1 minute ago
VISITING RESTRICTIONS HAVE been reinstated at a Co Cork hospital due to Covid-19.
Mercy University Hospital says it follows “an increase in the number of patients with Covid-19” in the hospital.
A spokesperson for the hospital added that “the current situation is reflective of the increase in cases of Covid-19 being experienced in hospitals nationally”.
While all services are currently operational, normal visiting at Mercy University Hospital has been suspended until further notice.
However, the spokesperson added that these “visiting restrictions will remain under continual review”.
Visiting can be facilitated by prior agreement on compassionate grounds, and visitors are required to wear a face mask at all times while in the hospital and to use the hand sanitising gel provided.
People are also requested to refrain from visiting if they are unwell with symptoms of infection, such as cough, fever, vomiting or diarrhoea.
The Cork hospital has thanked those affected by the visiting restrictions for their cooperation.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS