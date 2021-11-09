#Open journalism No news is bad news

Unions call for 3% pay increase for voluntary and community sector workers

Unions say the sector was severely hit by the recession and workers have not received a pay rise in 12 years.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 9 Nov 2021, 9:53 AM
Community development worker Roisin Ryder said the community sector was "massively impacted" by cuts during the recession.
Community development worker Roisin Ryder said the community sector was "massively impacted" by cuts during the recession.
UNIONS WILL TODAY launch a campaign calling for a 3% pay increase for thousands of workers employed in the voluntary and community sector.

The campaign, entitled ‘Valuing Care/Recognising Work’, will be launched by SIPTU, the INMO and Fórsa and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

Speaking ahead of the launch, Adrian Kane, SIPTU Public Administration and Community Sector, said these workers are “the glue that holds our society together”.

“The reality is that these essential community workers have not received a pay increase in over 12 years,” he said. “Most are precariously employed with little or no pension cover or sick pay. We need to find a fair way forward for the voluntary and community sector.”

Community development worker Roisin Ryder said the sector was “massively impacted” by cuts during the recession.

“I’m not too sure that the powers-that-be often recognise that people are the centre of our work,” she said. “If we don’t get funding for workers, we actually can’t manage.”

Ryder pointed out that while pay restoration has happened for the public sector, it has not happened for community workers at all.

“In the longrun, when you’re attracting people into this work, which is quite complex work and quite a skilled job, it can be very difficult when you cannot offer a pay scale, you cannot offer a pension, because the grant is the exact same every year and that’s been a real challenge,” she explained.

Just recently, which is absolutely brilliant, the HSE have recruited for a whole load of health promotion workers, but where are the health promotion workers coming from? The community sector.

So there’s been a kind of exodus from the community sector and they’re dead right because they’ll get pensions and they’ll get a good salary at the end of the day.”

