Thursday 7 April 2022
Ursula von der Leyen to travel to Kyiv tomorrow

“The Ukrainian people deserve our solidarity,” the European Commission President said.

By AFP Thursday 7 Apr 2022, 7:32 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT Ursula von der Leyen will travel to Kyiv tomorrow to show Europe’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine in its fight against Russia, she said.

“The Ukrainian people deserve our solidarity. That’s why I will travel to Kyiv tomorrow,” she told reporters during a visit to Stockholm.

“I want to send a very strong message of unwavering support to the Ukrainian people and their brave fight for our common values”.

The EU had earlier this week announced that Von der Leyen would travel to Kyiv sometime “this week”, accompanied by EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell.

The pair are to meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, before attending the Stand Up For Ukraine event in Warsaw on Saturday.

Their visit is to come after one made last Friday by the speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola – the first trip to Ukraine by the head of an EU institution since the war began.

The Czech, Polish and Slovenian prime ministers on 15 March visited Kyiv in the first trip by European Union leaders since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February.

 © AFP 2022

AFP

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie