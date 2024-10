HE FINAL REPORT by the Oireachtas Committee on Assisted Dying will go before the Dáil next week.

TDs will cast a vote on the report on Wednesday, which was published in March, that recommended that assisted dying should be made legal under strict criteria.

Accepting the report will not mean that a law is passed, but will indicate the level of support for the practice among politicians.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said his party, Fianna Fáil, will have a free vote on the issue – meaning the party’s whip will not direct its TDs on which way to vote.

He detailed that it was a matter of his party’s policy.

People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny has called on all parties to grant their TDs a free vote when it is put before the Dáil.

Nine out of the 14 members supported the majority report as a split emerged in the closing days of the committee.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae, who has acted as the chair of the committee, Independent Senator Ronan Mullen, and Fianna Fail TD Robert Troy all said at the time that they fundamentally disagreed with the legislation.

The three members published a minority report of their own on the issue.

Speaking yesterday in the Dáil, Kenny asked the Tánaiste if Government parties would be granting TDs a free vote on the issue.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Martin said: “Even though I do not agree with such legislation and have very serious reservations about it, nonetheless, it will be a vote of conscience for each individual member of our party.”

“I cannot speak for other parties in the Government,” he added.