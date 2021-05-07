Eight more temporary walk-in test centres, including two in Donegal, to open

THE HSE IS opening eight more temporary walk-in test centres for Covid-19 over the next week.

The new centres include two locations in Donegal, which has the highest Covid-19 incidence rate of any county.

Two of the centres – one in Wexford and another in Cavan – opened today, with six more to open in Donegal, Louth, Laois, Longford and Dublin.

The centres are open to anyone 16 or over who does not have Covid-19 symptoms but wants to be tested, lives in the area of the centre, and has not tested positive in the last six months.

More than 62,300 people have received a test in the existing walk-in centres, with 2,048 Covid-19 cases detected through the centres as of today.

The new centres are located in:

Whitemills Industrial Estate, Wexford, Y35 VK59

Cavan Swimming Poll and Leisure Complex, Drumalee, Cavan, H12 Y9W4

Donegal GAA Centre of Excellence, Milltown, Convoy, Donegal, F93 DK4C

Ardee walk-in test centre, St Bridget’s Campus, Kells Road, Ardee, Louth, A92 DRN0

Tallaght Stadium, Whitestown Way, Dublin 24, D24 FNK6

St Fintan’s Hospital, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, Laois, R32 YFW6

Unit 10A Mastertech Business Park, Longford, N39 K535

GAA Club, Carndonagh, Donegal F93 EF65

National Lead for Testing and Tracing Niamh O’Beirne said that the HSE is “seeing increasing numbers of people avail of our free walk-in COVID 19 testing service”.

“We are continuing to work closely with the HSE’s Public Health teams across the country to determine the best locations for these walk-in centres,” O’Beirne said.

“Today, walk-in testing centres open in Wexford and in Cavan. Over the coming days walk-in testing will be available in centres in Tallaght, Ardee Co Louth, Portlaoise and Longford. Two further testing centres will open in Donegal – in Convoy and Carndonagh,” she said.

“We continue to urge people in those communities where walk-in testing is available to go and get a test and help contain the spread of Covid-19.”

Figures confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) today show that the national 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 is 129.7 per 100,000 people.

Donegal has experienced a rise in cases in recent weeks, with a 14-day incidence rate today of 268.2 per 100,000.

Anyone who wants to be tested at one of the walk-in centres does not need to make an appointment, but must bring photo ID and provide a phone number so they can be contacted with the result.

Details of all open walk-in test centres are available on the HSE website.