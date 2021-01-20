Poll: Will you watch Joe Biden's inauguration as US President?

JOE BIDEN WILL be officially sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States today.

This year’s inauguration will be like no other, taking place amidst a global pandemic and two weeks after riots at the Capitol.

The official transition of power will take place at noon local time (5pm Irish time), but Donald Trump has already said he won’t be there to pass the baton to his successor – becoming the first outgoing president not to do so since Andrew Johnson in 1869.

Trump may not be watching, but many others will be.

