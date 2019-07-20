How many people said they don't conserve water because of how often it rains in Ireland? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.
23%: The increase in pre-tax profits recorded by the group which owns the clamping firm contracted to carry out clamping and parking enforcement in Dublin city in 2017.
0: The number of days a person applying for Irish citizenship can spend outside the country in the past year, following a High Court ruling this week.
25: The percentage of the Irish public who said they don’t need to conserve water because of how often it rains in Ireland, according to research by Behaviour & Analysis conducted on behalf of Irish Water.
32: The number of children who been admitted to adult mental health units so far this year.
€1,399: The average amount of money parents are spending per child in getting them ready for secondary school, according to a national survey by Irish League of Credit Unions.
214 tonnes: The amount of unfit or illegal meat and food products seized at Irish ports and airports between 2016 and 2018, according to new figures.
540: The number of jobs that are to be created after planning permission was granted by An Bord Pleanála for a €500 million data centre in Co Wicklow.
€2.5 million: The estimated street value of the cocaine, found in a horsebox, seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort.
40: The percentage decrease in the number of accidents in the construction industry in 2019, according to data from the Health Safety Authority.
16.4C: The average global temperature recorded in June by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – the highest for the month in the agency’s 140-year history.
30: The number of practices of Irish ‘living cultural heritage’ that were given official recognition by the state this week. They range from Irish crochet lace to the Burren Winterage festival.
