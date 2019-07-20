This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 20 July, 2019
How many people said they don't conserve water because of how often it rains in Ireland? It's the week in numbers

Plus: The amount of unfit or illegal meat and food products seized at Irish ports and airports.

By Adam Daly Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 6:30 PM
55 minutes ago 1,650 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4731309
Image: Shutterstock/Rhonda Roth
Image: Shutterstock/Rhonda Roth

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

23%: The increase in pre-tax profits recorded by the group which owns the clamping firm contracted to carry out clamping and parking enforcement in Dublin city in 2017.

0: The number of days a person applying for Irish citizenship can spend outside the country in the past year, following a High Court ruling this week. 

25: The percentage of the Irish public who said they don’t need to conserve water because of how often it rains in Ireland, according to research by Behaviour & Analysis conducted on behalf of Irish Water.

32: The number of children who been admitted to adult mental health units so far this year. 

€1,399: The average amount of money parents are spending per child in getting them ready for secondary school, according to a national survey by Irish League of Credit Unions. 

214 tonnes: The amount of unfit or illegal meat and food products seized at Irish ports and airports between 2016 and 2018, according to new figures.

540: The number of jobs that are to be created after planning permission was granted by An Bord Pleanála for a €500 million data centre in Co Wicklow.

€2.5 million: The estimated street value of the cocaine, found in a horsebox, seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort. 

40: The percentage decrease in the number of accidents in the construction industry in 2019, according to data from the Health Safety Authority.

16.4C: The average global temperature recorded in June by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – the highest for the month in the agency’s 140-year history. 

30: The number of practices of Irish ‘living cultural heritage’ that were given official recognition by the state this week. They range from Irish crochet lace to the Burren Winterage festival. 

