This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

25% of Irish people say they don't need to conserve water because of how often it rains

Irish Water also admitted that leaks across the country are a “massive problem”, at a rate of 43%.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 6:20 AM
17 minutes ago 452 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4727274

JUST OVER HALF of the Irish public have said that they waste water, and 25% said they don’t believe they need to conserve water because of how often it rains in Ireland, according to research by Behaviour & Analysis conducted on behalf of Irish Water.

One year on from the worst drought in Ireland in 70 years that saw hosepipe bans, the research shows that 52% of the public acknowledge that they waste water.

Each day in Ireland, 1.7 billion litres of water is collected, treated and pumped around a network of pipes to homes, businesses, hospitals and farms.

It can take up to seven stages and up to three days to make raw water suitable to drink.

As the population increases, Irish Water says it needs to ensure that it has the water supply to provide for homes and businesses while still protecting the environment. 

As part of this, Irish Water says it’s helping to conserve water by fixing leaks, but adds that “conservation by homes and businesses is key”.

It’s launching a water conservation campaign to encourage the public to use only what they need due to the economic and environmental cost of providing safe clean drinking water and the need to safeguard the supply for the future.

Small measures in conserving water can have a big impact. Six litres of water a minute can be saved by turning off the tap when brushing your teeth; showering uses half the amount of water of a bath; and keeping a jug of water in the fridge instead of running the cold tap can save up to 10 litres of water.

Irish Water’s Head of Asset Management Seán Laffey said: “In 2018, bad storms followed by the prolonged drought really showed people that safe, clean, treated water is not in unlimited supply and that we all have to play a part in conserving it.

“It was really encouraging last summer to see on social media and elsewhere, the conservation measures that people were taking in their homes and businesses. However, when the urgency of a drought passes, it is easy to lose focus on how precious water is. This is despite the fact that the financial and environmental impact of treating and providing drinking water does not decrease as rainfall increases.”

On the leaks in the system, Irish Water said:

Leakage is a massive problem, but Irish Water have a plan. It will take time and we are making progress to reduce the current national leakage rate of 43%.

“Working with our local authority partners we are fixing over 1,500 leaks every month and we are on track save 166 million litres of water daily by 2021.”

The Irish Times reported yesterday that an expert has told the Oireachtas Housing, Planning and Local Government committee that Irish Water’s plan to pipe water for the Shannon to supply Dublin’s needs isn’t necessary.

The analysis by Emma Kennedy (which is laid out clearly here) says that this wouldn’t solve the problem without addressing the high rate of leaks in Ireland’s old pipes.

If you want to learn how to conserve water at home or in work, you can find helpful tips on the Irish Water website here.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie