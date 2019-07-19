This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

40% drop in the number of site accidents in the construction industry this year

There have been 166 incidents recorded up to June 2019 – two of which were fatal.

By Conor McCrave Friday 19 Jul 2019, 9:30 AM
32 minutes ago 1,018 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4730951
The drop has been attributed to the adoption of best-practices in the workforce.
Image: Shutterstock/Sorn340 Images
The drop has been attributed to the adoption of best-practices in the workforce.
The drop has been attributed to the adoption of best-practices in the workforce.
Image: Shutterstock/Sorn340 Images

THERE HAS BEEN a 40% drop in the number of accidents in the construction industry in 2019, data from the Health Safety Authority shows.

There have been 166 incidents recorded up to June 2019 – two of which were fatal – compared to 301 incidents recorded in the same period in 2018 – three of which were fatal.

Industry staff have attributed the decline in incidents to the adoption of behavioural, technological and psychological best-practices.

Dermot Carey, director of safety and training at the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) said the aim is to ensure there are no fatalities in any workplace.

“The construction industry is striving to make 2019 the year with the lowest recorded work fatalities,” he said.

“Any fatality is one too many. Every incident and fatality is poured over by construction companies to elicit learnings that are shared across the industry to improve safety.

“Signs, warnings, toolbox talks, even accident re-enactments with actors are used to constantly remind workers of the importance of safety.”

The CIF is launching the construction safety week 2019, running from the 21 to 25 October, when all 47,000 construction companies in the country will be invited to participate in safety events. 

Overall, the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector has had the most fatalities, with 12 people dying and 37 others injured in the first six months of the year. 

There were five fatalities in transportation and storage, three fatalities in manufacturing, one in wholesale, retail, repair of motor vehicles sector, and one in water supply, sewerage, and waste management activities. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie