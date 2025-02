THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE are affected by a significant water outage in north Dublin today.

It follows a large mains burst that has resulted to low water levels at Jordanstown Reservoir.

Uisce Éireann says it is working to restore normal water supply to homes and businesses in Balbriggan and the surrounding area, where crews have commenced work.

The areas affected include Drogheda Street, Dublin Street, Lambeecher, Bath Road, Caoimhin Park, Curran Park, Pinewood, Balscadden, Flemington Road, Flemington Park, Barnageera, Skerries, Naul Road, Ringcommon, Balrothery Village, The Naul, Man O’War, Palmerstown, Hollywood, and Castlelands.

This morning, around 40,000 were initially affected, but repairs have gotten this number down to around 10,000.

Advertisement

Uisce Éireann says it will take several hours to restore normal supply to all customers affected.

“Customers will have their water restored at different stages throughout the day as the reservoir recovers,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Following repair works, it typically takes three to four hours for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas as the water refills the network, especially for those on higher ground or at the end of the network.”

Tselopile Tlou, a water operations manager at Uisce Éireann Water Operations Manager, said it’s anticipated that water will be restored to everyone by this evening.

Thecustomer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278, or customers can make contact on X @IWCare with any queries.

Uisce Éireann has also launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at www.water.ie