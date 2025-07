UISCE ÉIREANN HAS said people living in some parts of Dublin, Wicklow and Kildare will have their water supplies interrupted over the upcoming August bank holiday weekend due to scheduled repairs to a major pipeline.

The pipeline, which connects Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant in Co Kildare to the Saggart Reservoir in Co Dublin and supplies water to one third of the greater Dublin area, will undergo “critical and complex” repairs, Usice Éireann said.

The utility company said it has identified sections of the pipeline that are at risk of failing, as well as several leaks, which will be addressed during the repair works.

Customers in Dublin, Wicklow and parts of Kildare “may possibly experience interruptions to their water supply,” Uisce Éireann said. The impacts could include low pressure, discoloured water, and water outages.

It also said that people in Kill, Arthurstown, Rathmore, Athgoe and Tipperkevin “will definitely see an interruption to supply over the weekend and alternative water supplies will be provided”.

People in affected areas are being urged to conserve water and plan ahead.

Uisce Éireann head of water operations, Margaret Attridge, said the pipeline can only be shut down for up to 28 hours before the water storage levels become too low, “which could lead to widespread supply disruption”.

This means repair crews have “a very tight deadline to finish the repairs and refill the pipeline with water”.

She added that they will work through the day and night this weekend.

“We are asking everyone to act together and only use water for essential needs,” she said.

“Please hold off on filling baths, car washing, power hosing, window washing, filling paddling pools and anything that is not vital.”

Uisce Éireann said that it would monitor the progress of the repairs over the weekend and keep the public updated. Updates are available on the company’s website.

Before and during the planned disruption to water supply, Uisce Éireann advises customers in the affected area to:

Before the planned disruption, fill a jug of water and store it in your fridge. Don’t drink the water from your hot water or bathroom taps as this is not drinking water.

Turn off all pre-programmed appliances: All pre-programmed appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines or any other water-using devices should be switched off during the planned supply disruptions. This is particularly important overnight on Saturday August 2 and Sunday August 3 as your dishwasher or washing machine may empty your tank.

Make sure all taps in your property are turned off: This is important as it can avoid airlocks or flooding when the water returns.

Use the water sparingly

There are several key things that the public can do to help protect water supplies, Uisce Éireann including:

Only use water for essential purposes this weekend, avoid washing the car, power hosing or other non-essential activities.

Avoid paddling pools.

With the average shower using 7 litres of water per minute, by turning your five minute shower into four minutes, you could save up to 7 litres of water per day!

Always ensure your dishwasher and washing machines are fully loaded. A modern washing machine uses approximately 65 litres of water per cycle while a dishwasher uses 20 litres. By ensuring they are fully loaded, not only will you conserve water but you will also reduce your energy bills.

Don’t flush it all away: A third of all water used in the home is flushed down the toilet. Some larger cisterns can continue to work effectively with a smaller flush. Place a displacement device into the cistern (out of the way of moving parts) to save water.

Check your home, business premises and unoccupied premises for leaks and get them fixed.

Report any leaks you see in the public network to Uisce Éireann

Don’t leave taps running and fix any dripping taps inside or outside your property.