THE FIRST STEP in a long path to develop a watersports campus in Dublin was approved today after contracts with companies in charge of designing and securing planning for the facility were signed.

Dún Laoghaire Harbour will be the home to the space, which will serve as the hub for all watersports in Ireland and host world events. The design and architecture group Reddy A+U has been awarded the contract.

Under the current plans, a high-performance sailing facility, a new launching platform and events slipway, an office block and training building will make up part of the campus located near the pier in south Dublin.

Reddy A+U, along with contracting partners, will get underway to design the look and layout of the campus and the project has been awarded with €852,000 in public funding through large-scale infrastructure schemes.

The National Watersports Campus is a collaborative project between Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Irish Sailing, Diving Ireland, and the Dún Laoghaire Harbour Waterfront community.

Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Jim O’Leary and chief executive Frank Curran have welcomed the project, which they both hope will help with the promotion of watersports.