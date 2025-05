PARLIAMENT STREET IN Dublin city centre will be pedestrianised by the end of June, the local authority has announced.

As part of the next phase of implementing the capital city’s traffic plan, the street which faces City Hall will be initially closed to private cars for a period of six months, after which an evaluation report will be conducted.

A traffic-free zone will be in place on the street from 11am every day. The area will only be open to vehicles on the Lord Edward Street side for a five-hour period each morning for delivery drop-offs for nearby businesses.

Advertisement

Locals are invited to have their say in the non-statutory public consultation scheme which is hosted online by Dublin City Council. It says that, by the end of June this year, the street will be pedestrianised.

Two-way cycling links and paths will be developed on the street, and the existing road on the Essex Quay side of the street will be elevated to the existing kerb level. The project will proceed following the end of a consultation period, which launched today.

From December and January, Dublin City Council will conduct an evaluation of the project after it has been in operation for six months. Elected councillors will be presented with the report next year to inform future decision-making.

The council previously recommended plans to pedestrianise the street following a traffic report in April, in which it said that the thoroughfare would be free from private cars ‘by the summer’.