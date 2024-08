A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been issued for Galway and Mayo as the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto come Ireland’s way.

“Unseasonably strong” winds and difficult travelling conditions are expected, particularly in the western parts of Galway and Mayo, along with very high tides and heavy rain in both counties.

Hurricane Ernesto, which has torn through Bermuda and Puerto Rico over recent days, is forecast to have lost much of its energy by the time it reaches these shores.

Advertisement

Coastal flooding, wave over-topping and the risk of damage to temporary structures have also been highlighted for Galway and Mayo by Met Éireann.

However, a High Tide Advisory has been issued by Met Éireann for “all coasts” from noon today to noon on Friday.

“Ireland will be affected by strong winds and increased storm surge from the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto,” Met Éireann said.

A combination of these strong onshore winds, high spring tides and significant waves may result in localised coastal flooding and wave overtopping in the coming days.