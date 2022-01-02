#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 9°C Sunday 2 January 2022
Wet and blustery day ahead, with thunderstorms to develop in north and west

Met Éireann have said that there is a risk of some localised flooding due to the thunderstorms.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 2 Jan 2022, 10:13 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IT’S SET TO be a wet and blustery day, with Met Éireann forecasting showers across the country with thunderstorms set to develop in some parts.

This morning, it will be windy with some sunny spells developing despite scattered heavy showers.

According to Met Éireann, these showers will become more widespread throughout the morning and into the afternoon. The forecaster is also predicting isolated thunderstorms and possible localised flooding, particularly in the north and west of the country.

The temperatures will remain mild today, with highest temperatures of between eight and 11 degrees expected.

Later tonight, it will stay windy with more clear spells but heavy and prolonged showers will continue in the west and north. In the east and southeast, these showers will be more isolated.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to between four and eight degrees.

Further outlook

Tomorrow, Met Éireann have forecasted that it will be bright and slightly windy, with some outbreaks of rain over the northern half of the country.

In the southern half, there will be plenty of dry weather with sunny spells although some scattered showers are expected in parts.

Highest temperatures of between seven and 10 degrees are expected tomorrow, although it will be colder in Ulster, where temperatures will be between five and eight degrees.

Tadgh McNally
