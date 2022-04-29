#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 29 April 2022
A mix of drizzly, cloudy and sunny weather in store for long weekend

The Bank Holiday Monday will be the best of a bad lot for most of Ireland, it appears.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 29 Apr 2022, 9:08 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Evghenia
Image: Shutterstock/Evghenia

 

THE WEATHER FORECAST for the next few days isn’t particularly helpful for planning your weekend, as the predictions are quite mixed. 

Met Éireann is forecasting that tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with scattered falls of rain or drizzle. At night, it will be misty in parts, with hill fog likely.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day to start with some outbreaks of rain or drizzle. Gradually turning drier from the north during the afternoon and evening with a chance of some late sunny spells in the north of the country.

Highest temperatures will be between 13 to 17 degrees.

Sunday night will be mostly dry with variable cloud and some clear spells leading to some mist and fog patches forming. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with very light winds or calm conditions.

The Bank Holiday Monday will bring a good deal of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals with some scattered light showers, with highs of between 13 to a “rather warm” 17 degrees.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

