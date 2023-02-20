Advertisement

Monday 20 February 2023 Dublin: 11°C
Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
# wrap up warm
It's going to be a cold week ahead with frosty conditions on the way
Temperatures will drop to as low as zero degrees with a potential for some frost tomorrow night.
6.6k
4
47 minutes ago

IT’S GOING TO be a bit of a cold week ahead with some frosty conditions on the way. 

Today is forecast to remain relatively mild for the time of year, with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees. 

There will be some brief sunny spells tomorrow, but it’ll be generally cloudy with some drizzle. 

More persistent rain is forecast to develop in the west during the afternoon and this will track eastwards over the country through the evening and early night. 

Met Éireann has said it will turn colder from tomorrow evening, with a risk of night-time frosts. 

Tomorrow night is expected to be wet and breezy with outbreaks of rain clearing eastwards over the country. This will give way to cooler and fresher conditions from the west. 

The showers are due to become frequent in western areas towards dawn, turning heavy with hail and a risk of isolated thunderstorms. 

Temperatures will drop to as low as zero degrees with a potential for some frost and icy patches in sheltered spots. 

Looking ahead to Wednesday, it’s expected to be a noticeably colder day with sunshine and widespread showers. 

Some of the showers will be heavy with hail and a risk of isolated thunderstorms, and a few may turn wintry over hills and mountains, especially towards evening, Met Éireann has said. 

The showers will become increasingly confined to western and northwestern coasts on Wednesday night and much of the country will be dry, clear and cold. 

Temperatures will drop as low as -1 degree with frost and icy patches forming. 

Author
Hayley Halpin
