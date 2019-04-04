Risk of hail, sleet and snow in some areas today

MORE COLD WEATHER and rain are on the way as well as the possibility of snow on higher ground.

Today will be cold and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain, especially across the eastern half of the country.

There will also be a risk of hail and thunder, with possible sleet and snow on hills. However, some sunshine is expected too.

Met Éireann said today will feel “raw once again“, with highs of only five to nine degrees Celsius and northeasterly winds.

Winds will ease later, before misty conditions set in.

Scattered falls of rain are expected overnight, mainly across the north and east with an ongoing risk of local hail and thunder.

Long dry spells will occur too, but it will be rather misty with a sharp frost where skies stay clear.

Heavy rain

It will be cold tonight, with lowest temperatures of minus three to plus two degrees Celsius, coldest across Munster.

It’s expected to be breezy along the east coast, but generally calm elsewhere. Heavy rain will move into eastern counties towards the morning.

Tomorrow morning will see outbreaks of rain and local sleet affecting the eastern half if the country. These conditions will move into the midlands and west in the early afternoon, while turning more scattered elsewhere.

Eastern counties will likely see some further heavy rain tomorrow night. It will be driest across the southwest.

Highest temperatures will range from eight to 10 degrees Celsius, in sometimes brisk easterly breezes.

It’s expected to be drier and slightly warmer over the weekend, but scattered outbreaks of rain will develop early next week.