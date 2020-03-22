It's another lovely day out there, and mild conditions are set to continue into next week

WELL, IT’S ANOTHER sunny day on the cards today with a mild few days ahead.

Met Éireann says today will be a good sunny day generally, however, it will be a little cloudier along Atlantic fringes.

Temperatures will range between 9 and 11 degrees this afternoon.

It will be dry tonight, with isolated mist or fog patches. Lowest temperatures are set to dop to -1 degree.

Tomorrow is forecast to be another dry day with the best of the sunshine in the east of the country.

Met Éireann says it will become breezy in fresh southerly winds with strong winds across the Atlantic coast.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, conditions are set to be breezy, but most areas will again remain dry.

It’s expected to be cloudy in the west and southwest of the country with a few outbreaks of rain. Sunshine is expected elsewhere in the country.

Highest temperatures are due to range between 10 to 13 degrees.

Rain is forecast to slowly spread across the west on Tuesday night. This is expected to slowly move further east on Wednesday, with drier and brighter weather developing in the west later in the day.

Met Éireann says Thursday and Friday will be colder days, but it looks like there will be lots of dry and sunny weather.