Wednesday 17 June, 2020
More rain and thunder is on the way

However, some sunny spells will develop too.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 17 Jun 2020, 10:47 AM
58 minutes ago 9,017 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5125152
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Sudnitskaya
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Julia Sudnitskaya

IT’S RAINING IN some parts of the country today with heavy and possibly thundery downpours expected, particularly in the east.

However, Met Éireann has said other areas will be dry and sunny spells will develop as the day progresses, mainly in the east and south but further showers or thunderstorms will occur.

Highest temperatures will range from 16 to 20 degrees Celsius, but it will be cooler in coastal parts of the west and north.

It will be mild and misty tonight with lowest temperatures ranging from nine to 13 degrees. It is expected to be dry in most places, although isolated showers will occur in certain areas.

Tomorrow will be generally cloudy at first but it will brighten up over the course of the morning. Scattered showers will occur and will be most frequent in Leinster and Ulster with some heavy bursts.

More persistent rain will push into north Leinster and Ulster later in the day. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees.

Persistent rain in the northern half of the country will turn heavy at times tomorrow night as it slowly clears northwards.

It is expected to be generally dry elsewhere but there will be showers in the southwest. Lowest temperatures will range from nine to 13 degrees.

Outbreaks of rain in Ulster and north Leinster will clear early on Friday morning, leading to a bright day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Temperatures will range from about 16 to 19 degrees in the afternoon.

It will be mostly dry with clear spells at first but become increasingly cloudy. Lowest temperatures will range from eight to 10 degrees.

