Heavy rain on the way with risk of flooding in some areas

UNSETTLED AND WET weather is expected over the weekend with the risk of spot flooding in some areas.

However, it will be dry in many places today. Scattered showers in the northwest will become more isolated as the day progresses, according to Met Éireaann.

Elsewhere it will be mostly dry today with sunny spells and isolated showers. Highest temperatures will range from 10 to 13 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells and isolated showers. Lowest temperatures will range from three to seven degrees.

Tomorrow morning will be mainly dry with sunny spells for the most part, however it will become cloudy in the east.

During the afternoon scattered showers will develop in the west, while rain will develop in the northeast through the afternoon and become persistent in the north and northeast during the evening.

Temperatures will peak at nine to 13 degrees with moderate to fresh northerly winds.

Spot flooding

Rain in the east will extend westward tomorrow night to affect much of the north and east of the country overnight. It will be heavy at times with a risk of spot flooding.

There will be a mix of dry spells and scattered showers elsewhere. Temperatures will dip to seven to nine degrees with moderate to gusty northwest winds.

It will start off wet in most areas on Sunday with heavy and prolonged rain leading to a risk of localised flooding. Eastern parts of the country will begin to clear during the morning, however the rain will persist in the west.

Highest temperatures will range from 11 to 15 degrees in moderate to gusty northwest winds, which will ease as the rain clears.

The rain will gradually ease overnight on Sunday into Monday, becoming more showery in western parts. It’s expected to remain cloudy and dry in the east with a risk of isolated showers. Lowest temperatures will range from seven to nine degrees.

Met Éireann says unsettled conditions will continue next week.