IT’S A DRY day across much of the country with temperatures set to reach 21 degrees Celsius in some areas.

Sunny intervals will develop throughout the day, according to Met Éireann.

It will be cooler in the north and west with highs of 15 to 17 degrees, but warmer elsewhere with highs of 18 to 21 degrees.

Advertisement

It’s expected to become cloudy overnight with patchy rain and drizzle spreading from the southwest. Lowest temperatures will range from nine to 12 degrees.

Tomorrow, rain over the western half of the country will spread eastwards throughout the morning and afternoon.

There is the potential for some heavy rainfall and coastal flooding, Met Éireann says, especially in parts of the south and east.

Drier weather will extend into the west and southwest through the late afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range from 15 to 19 degrees.