Thursday 30 December 2021
Another wet and windy day ahead with rainfall warnings issued for four counties

A weather advisory is currently in place nationwide until midnight on New Years’ Day.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 30 Dec 2021, 8:02 AM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

IT’S GOING TO be another wet and windy day ahead with a number of weather warnings set to kick in later today. 

A Status Yellow rain warning will be in place for Cork and Kerry from 11am today to 5am tomorrow. 

Met Éireann warns that rain will be persistent and, at times, heavy showers will lead to localised flooding. The highest accumulations in the two counties are expected in the mountains.

Another Status Yellow rain warning will be in place for Galway and Mayo from 5pm today until 1am tomorrow.

The forecast warns there will be heavy rain over a relatively short period of time, which may lead to localised flooding. The highest accumulations of rain are expected in the west of these counties. 

A weather advisory is also currently in place nationwide until midnight on New Years’ Day, with Met Éireann warning that this week will be wet across the country. 

Looking at the general forecast, rain will push into the south of the country this morning, spreading northwards to most areas throughout the afternoon and evening. However, some parts of Ulster will stay dry. 

Conditions will be wet in many areas early tonight with continued rain, heavy at times. 

The rain will gradually clear northwards overnight, however patchy light rain and drizzle will linger behind. 

It’s set to become windy overnight as southerly winds increase fresh to strong, reaching near gale force at times in the west. 

Met Éireann says it’ll be a windy New Years’ Eve, before conditions ease towards the evening. 

There will be patchy light rain and drizzle in many areas tomorrow morning but it will become drier and brighter by afternoon with sunny spells and just the odd spot of drizzle. 

It’s expected to be an unsettled and mild start to 2022, with wet and blustery conditions forecast for New Years’ Day. 

