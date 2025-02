DON’T PUT YOUR winter blankets away just yet – Met Éireann expects that temperatures could drop as low as minus four degrees tonight.

The latest weather forecast says that this morning will be a cold and frosty start to the day with patches of mist and fog.

As the day goes on, it should be dry with sunny spells in most areas away from the south at first, but cloud cover will increase later.

Highest temperatures today will be between four and seven degrees.

It’s likely to get colder tonight with widespread frost and icy patches. It’ll be cloudy in the east with isolated light showers but dry and clear elsewhere, Met Éireann says.

Advertisement

Temperatures tonight are likely to be as low as minus four degrees up to (plus) one degree Celsius – though not as cold in the east as other places.

Tomorrow will start the weekend with a cold, dry and bright morning, though it’ll be cloudy in the east.

“Cloud will increase in most areas as the day goes on but there’ll still be occasional sunshine,” Met Éireann says.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be between four and seven degrees.

Saturday night will be “mostly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells, but there may be isolated showers in the east and south”.

“Frost and icy patches in some areas as temperatures fall to between minus two and (plus) three degrees, in a light northeasterly breeze.”

Sunday is expected to be “mainly dry and cloudy, with just a few light showers near eastern and southern coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light to moderate easterly winds”.