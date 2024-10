GHOSTS AND GHOULS are in for a few treats this evening as Met Éireann has said weather conditions will not trick children seeking sweets and stay mild and generally dry.

Highest temperatures are expected to reach 13 degrees this evening and will drop to lows of 7 later tonight.

Some areas, in the north west, will see some drizzle later this evening and into the night but most areas will remain mild and dry.

Sunny spells are expected in some parts of the country tomorrow, although limited.

Advertisement

Most areas will remain dry, with highest temperatures reaching 12 to 15 degrees, in light, variable breezes throughout the day.

Fine weather conditions are expected to remain over the weekend too, with very few showers forecasted around the country.

Dublin Fire Brigade today issued its annual warning against the use of fireworks and bonfires.

The service said the misuse of fireworks can lead to life-changing injuries and has urged the public, particularly young children, to stay away.

“Halloween is meant to be a spooky time of year, not a nightmare,” the service said, and urged the public to call 999 in case of emergencies or call local authorities to report large bonfires in dangerous areas.