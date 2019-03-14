Snow and spot flooding expected in the coming days

IT’S A WET and windy morning in many parts of the country today, and unsettled conditions look set to continue in the coming days.

Met Éireann has said clearer conditions with a few scattered showers will extend from the northwest during the morning, reaching most areas by early afternoon.

However, misty conditions with rain will continue in most parts of Munster and will extend across the country again this evening and early tonight.

Maximum temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, with fresh to strong west to southwest winds.

Rain is expected to be widespread for a time tonight, with hill and coastal fog.

Clearer conditions, with scattered showers, will extend from the northwest, reaching the northern half of the country by tomorrow morning.

It’s expected to be mild at first, but will then turn colder in the north and northwest. Minimum temperatures will range from three to seven degrees, in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

Conditions will brighten up in most areas tomorrow morning with just scattered showers, most of them in the north and northwest.

However, it will remain dull and misty in parts of the southwest, mainly along the coast. Maximum temperatures will range from seven to 11 degrees, in moderate to fresh westerly winds. Rain will become more widespread again by early tomorrow night.

Outbreaks of rain will become widespread tomorrow, with some heavy falls and a risk of spot flooding, especially in parts of Munster.

Rain will turn to sleet and snow in parts of north Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, with temperatures there falling close to freezing, but air temperatures elsewhere will range from two to six degrees.

Snow

It’ll be cold and unsettled over the weekend, with a risk of wintry precipitation, especially in the north and northwest and also some frost. Early indications suggest that mild, more settled weather is likely to develop next week.

On Saturday, rain is expected in the early morning. It’ll be heavy in places, with falls of sleet and snow in some northern and northwestern areas, but brightening up gradually from the northwest during the morning and early afternoon, with scattered showers following.

However, it will turn much colder everywhere and some of the showers will turn wintry, especially in the north and west, but also in other area. There will also be hail, sleet and a risk of snow, Met Éireann has said.

There is also a risk of thunder. Maximum afternoon temperatures will range from two to five degrees in the north and northwest, and six to nine degrees elsewhere.

Saturday night will be dry in many areas, but there will be further wintry showers, mainly in west Ulster, Connacht and west Munster. It’s expected to be very cold, with widespread frost and a risk of icy stretches. Lowest temperatures will drop to minus two degrees in some areas.