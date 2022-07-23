Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 22°C Saturday 23 July 2022
Cloudy with a chance of showers forecast over the next few days

Temperatures will generally stay above 15 degrees in the days ahead.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 23 Jul 2022, 2:41 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Nikhil Thammali
Image: Shutterstock/Nikhil Thammali

THE FORECAST FOR the next few days looks mostly cloudy and humid with some showers and possible thundery conditions in store across the country.  

Met Éireann has said today will stay generally cloudy with showers spreading northeastwards across the country. 

There will be good dry and bright periods particularly in the afternoon and an isolated thundery downpour is possible in the north of the country later on.

It will be humid with highest temperatures ranging from 18 to 23 degrees. Tonight will remain mild and humid with a mix of clear spells and showers.

Tomorrow will be humid and breezy, the forecaster said. 

Showers and longer spells of rain in the west will spread across the country during the day with some isolated thunderstorms.

But Met Éireann said there will also be long dry and bright spells. Temperatures will reach highs of 17 to 23 degrees.

Next week is expected to be more settled as high pressure moves across the country. There will be a good amount of dry weather with occasional showers in the early days of next week. 

There will be cloud and scattered showers on Monday morning and afternoon. Occasional sunny spells are forecast with temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees. 

Next Tuesday will be cloudy again with scattered showers. It will be drier in the evening with some late sunny spells and temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees. 

Ireland earlier this week recorded its hottest temperature in 135 years, with the Met Éireann measuring site at Phoenix Park topping out at 33°C. 

While warm weather at this time of the year is not unusual, and has been recorded in the past, its intensity is in line with warnings from experts that climate change is making extreme weather events worse and more frequent. 

A report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) earlier this year made clear that climate change is already causing severe and widespread disruption around the world. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

